Himachal records driest December ever, zero rainfall raises concern for crops and tourism

Higher reaches of the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district received light snowfall on Sunday, but it was too scant to ease the prolonged dry spell

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 21.12.25, 11:08 PM
Tourists take a stroll on a winter day, in Shimla, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.

Tourists take a stroll on a winter day, in Shimla, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. PTI

Himachal Pradesh is staring at its driest December on record, with a 100 per cent rainfall deficit so far, raising concerns across agriculture, horticulture and tourism.

Farmers, orchardists and those dependent on winter tourism are waiting for snowfall that has so far failed to arrive in any meaningful measure.

Higher reaches of the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district received light snowfall on Sunday, but it was too scant to ease the prolonged dry spell.

Even as videos of tourists enjoying fresh snow at Shinkula in Lahaul and Spiti surfaced online, the snowfall was limited and local impact remained negligible.

The extended dry weather, coupled with a rise in minimum temperatures, has begun to affect agricultural activity. Sowing of Rabi crops such as wheat, barley, mustard, peas and gram has been delayed.

Observers also point out that warmer nights could reduce the chilling hours required for a healthy apple crop, a key concern for Himachal’s economy. Minimum temperatures edged up across the state on Sunday.

Kukumseri was the coldest with a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, while Shimla recorded a minimum of 11 degrees Celsius, 4.9 degrees above normal, making it the warmest during the night.

Kalpa in Kinnaur recorded 3.1 degrees Celsius, Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti 1.1 degrees Celsius, and Solan 4.5 degrees Celsius. Other stations reported minimum temperatures above 5 degrees Celsius.

The local meteorological station has issued a yellow warning for dense fog in parts of the Bhakra dam reservoir area in Bilaspur, parts of Una district, and sections of the Balh Valley in Mandi.

The warning is valid during early morning, morning and late night hours from December 22 to 25. Dry weather is expected to continue across the rest of the state until December 25.

In contrast, maximum temperatures dipped by 3 to 6 degrees in the lower hills and plains.

Una recorded a high of 17.6 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal. Kalpa touched 17.3 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees above normal, while Shimla recorded a maximum of 13 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees above normal.

Solan was the hottest during the day with a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius.

