After London stop, Modi to attend Maldives Independence Day amid efforts to reset ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the Maldives later this week to attend the island nation’s 60th Independence Day celebrations, in what could be seen as a diplomatic overture aimed at resetting a relationship strained in recent months.

Modi will be the guest of honour at the commemorative events in Malé on July 26, following an invitation from President Mohamed Muizzu, his first since taking office in 2023 on a campaign that was critical of India’s influence in the Maldives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muizzu’s campaign included the controversial “India Out” plank, which accused India of compromising Maldivian sovereignty and called for the withdrawal of Indian troops.

At the time, around 80 Indian defence personnel were stationed in Maldives to operate aircraft gifted by India for humanitarian and medical missions.

Muizzu’s government has pivoted towards closer ties with Beijing. China’s presence increased in the Indian Ocean, underscored by a Chinese research vessel’s docking in Maldivian waters.

Tensions escalated further after three junior Maldivian ministers made derogatory remarks about Modi in early 2024 following his social media posts promoting Lakshadweep as a tourist destination.

The backlash in India was swift, with celebrities and social media users calling for a boycott of Maldivian tourism, leading to a 40 per cent drop in Indian tourist arrivals, which had previously been the largest source market.

By May 2024, the withdrawal of Indian military personnel was completed, replaced by civilian technical staff in line with the agreement reached between the two governments.

MEA has framed the trip as an affirmation of the Maldives’ place in India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and broader regional vision—labelled MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).

The two leaders are expected to hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the celebrations, reviewing progress on the India-Maldives Joint Vision for Economic and Maritime Security, first laid out during Muizzu’s visit to India in October last year.

Observers say Modi’s presence at the Independence Day event signals a thaw in bilateral ties, though underlying strategic concerns, such as Beijing’s maritime ambitions, remain.

Before arriving in Malé, Modi will stop in London for talks with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and an audience with King Charles III. His visit will include discussions on the UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with trade, technology, and climate cooperation high on the agenda.