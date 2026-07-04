Odisha secures Rs 67,000-crore Japan-backed green energy investment

Odisha on Friday secured Japan-backed investments worth ₹67,000 crore for green-energy projects, including two green ammonia plants and a methanol project.

The announcement was made during an interaction with Japanese business delegates organised by the state government.

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The state government also signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with IHI Corporation and ACME Group to promote collaboration in clean energy, advanced manufacturing and industrial development. The investment reinforces Odisha’s position as a preferred destination for global industrial investments, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a release.

ACME Group is India’s leading cleantech solutions company, while IHI Corporation is Japan’s leading integrated heavy industry group.

“The MoC reflects the shared commitment of the Government of Odisha, IHI Corporation and ACME Group to explore opportunities for establishing large-scale clean energy and industrial projects in the state, leveraging Odisha’s resource strength, industrial ecosystem and policy support,” the release said.

The collaboration is expected to facilitate technology transfer, promote sustainable industrialisation, and generate significant employment and economic opportunities.

“The proposed projects will involve a cumulative investment of ₹67,000 crore and generate employment opportunities for around 7,000 people in Odisha. This includes a 0.4MTPA green ammonia project at Gopalpur-Tata SEZ with an investment of ₹20,000 crore and employment potential of 3,400, along with an associated jetty-less floating terminal involving an additional investment of ₹1,000 crore,” the release said.

A 0.8 MTPA green ammonia project at Paradeep is also proposed with an investment of ₹34,000 crore and employment potential of 3,600, along with a methanol project involving an investment of ₹12,000 crore.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi said: “The signing of this MoC with IHI Corporation and ACME Group marks another important milestone in Odisha’s industrial journey. We welcome Japanese enterprises to partner with us in building globally competitive industries that create quality employment, foster technology transfer and contribute towards Samruddha Odisha 2036 and Viksit Bharat 2047.”

Odisha minister for industries, Sampad Chandra Swain, said: “The government remains committed to providing seamless facilitation to ensure that partnerships such as this are translated into successful projects on the ground.”

Representative director and president of IHI Corporation Hiroshi Ide said: “Through this MoC, we look forward to working closely with the government of Odisha and ACME Group to explore opportunities that leverage Japanese technology and engineering excellence.”

ACME Group founder and chairman Manoj Upadhyay said: “Our collaboration with the government of Odisha and IHI Corporation brings together policy support, world-class technology and project development expertise to explore next-generation green energy solutions.”

Representatives of Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., and other Japanese firms also attended the MoC signing ceremony.