Odisha tribal man denied burial after converting to Christianity

A 66-year-old tribal man from Odisha’s Rayagada district, who died on Thursday, was denied burial at the village cremation ground because he had embraced Christianity six years ago.

Following stiff opposition from fellow villagers, his family was forced to bury the deceased, Jakaka Dam, on their agricultural land on Friday after a 27-hour delay.

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The incident took place in Gajigaon village in Rayagada district of southern Odisha. No police case has been registered in connection with the incident.

General secretary and spokesperson of the Rastriya Christian Morcha, Dr Pallab Lima, said: “The poor tribal, Jakaka Dam, along with five to six other families from the area, converted to Christianity a few years ago, and there was no pressure on them. Soon after embracing Christianity, they faced many problems. Even after death, the locals distanced themselves from the family.”

Dam had been undergoing treatment for a prolonged illness. He died at his house on Thursday morning. His family later approached the village head seeking permission to bury him at the village cremation ground.

However, the villagers opposed the request and asked the family to bury the body on their agricultural land. The family was told that the cremation ground was “reserved only for Hindu community”.

A meeting was later convened to resolve the issue, but the standoff continued. The local sarpanch later intervened.

President of the Rayagada Pastors’ Association, Pramod Guru, said: “The issue was amicably resolved following the intervention of the local sarpanch. Dam was finally laid to rest on his family’s agricultural land. Pastor Jitendra Bag performed the burial rites in accordance with our traditions, and he was given a peaceful burial. The village sarpanch assured us that a place would soon be earmarked for members of the Christian community.”

Dam is survived by his three sons.