'A daughter wearing hijab will become PM’: Owaisi triggers political row in poll-bound Maharashtra

At a rally in Maharashtra’s Solapur ahead of the January 15 civic polls, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi invoked the Constitution to argue that political leadership in India is not restricted by religion.

Drawing a comparison with Pakistan, he said India’s constitutional framework allows equal access to the highest offices of the land.

“The Constitution of Pakistan says that only a person belonging to one religion can become the country's prime minister or the president. But the Constitution, written by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, clearly states that any citizen can become the prime minister, the chief minister of a state or even a mayor,” Owaisi told the gathering.

He went on to add, “By the grace of Almighty, the day will come, when neither I nor the present generation will be around, but a daughter wearing a hijab would become the prime minister of India.”

Owaisi framed the remark as a response to what he described as sustained hostility against Muslims. “I am confident that the day will surely come. The hate you are spreading against Muslims will not last long,” he said, targeting the ruling BJP.

The statement drew an immediate reaction from the BJP. Party MP Anil Bonde called Owaisi’s comments irresponsible and accused him of presenting only half the picture.

Claiming that Muslim women were opposed to the hijab, Bonde said no woman wanted subjugation and pointed to protests by women in Iran against the practice. He also alleged that demographic imbalance was rising in India and urged Hindus to unite.

During his address, Owaisi also appealed to voters not to support candidates backed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena, or Ajit Pawar of the NCP.

Referring to the debate over who will become the mayor of Mumbai, after the BJP asserted that the next mayor would be a Marathi and a Hindu, Owaisi said such issues surface only during elections.

He accused Fadnavis, Shinde and Pawar of misleading the public and asked voters to give them a “befitting reply” at the polls. “We will not become victims of your conspiracy,” he said.

Owaisi further alleged that the ruling parties were not governing in line with constitutional principles.

“The foundation of their rule is hatred. They claim to be friends of minorities and Dalits, but they are not. They are also not doing anything for farmers,” he said.