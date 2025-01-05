51 trains delayed, several flights re-scheduled due to dense fog reducing visibility to zero in Delhi

Fifty-one trains were delayed and several flights re-scheduled as dense fog enveloped the national capital on Sunday morning, reducing visibility to zero, officials said.

"Zero visibility prevailed over Palam from 4 AM to 7.30 AM IST, accompanied by easterly winds at 8-13 kmph," an IMD official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Compared to Saturday's 9-hour zero visibility spell, Palam experienced a relatively shorter duration of 3.5 hours of zero visibility on Sunday," the official added.

Also Read BJP seeking votes for Delhi Assembly polls by abusing Delhi government: Arvind Kejriwal

The maximum temperature in the city settled at 18.6 degrees Celsius, 0.7 notch below the normal average, and the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity during the day ranged between 83 and 95 per cent, it said.

For Monday, the weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with a possibility of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the morning.

The predominant surface wind is expected to blow from the southeast at a speed of less than 4 kmph during the morning hours. Smog and moderate fog are likely in most places, with dense fog expected in a few areas during the morning.

The wind speed is forecast to gradually increase to 6-8 kmph from the southeast in the afternoon, before decreasing to less than 6 kmph from the northwest during the evening and night. Smog or shallow fog is likely in the evening and night, it added.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 18 and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In a related development, the air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category.

Delhi's 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 339, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.