Police arrest man for allegedly raping college student at Gurugram house party

Gurugram police arrested a Delhi resident for allegedly raping a 19-year-old college student during a house party in Sector 33 here, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Divyam (29), was produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody on Monday, police said.

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The victim, who is a Delhi University student and is originally from West Bengal, had come to her friend's flat on Saturday for a birthday party, where alcohol was being consumed, they said.

The accused had joined the party through the victim's friend, they added.

It is alleged that late at night, the accused, under the influence of alcohol, began molesting the woman. After this, he allegedly took the victim to a secluded area of the apartment during the party and sexually assaulted her, taking advantage of her intoxicated state.

Shocked by the attack, the victim resisted and raised an alarm. She also alerted her friend and the accused fled from the spot, said the police.

The victim approached the police the next day. A case of rape under Section 64 (1) of the BNS was registered at Sadar Police Station and a medical examination of the victim was conducted. Her statement was also recorded before a judicial magistrate, they added.

"The accused who lives in Rohini has been arrested. He had come to the party at the invitation of a friend. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused committed the crime under the influence of alcohol. He was sent into judicial custody and further probe is underway", said a senior police officer.