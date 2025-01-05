MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
BJP seeking votes for Delhi Assembly polls by abusing Delhi government: Arvind Kejriwal

Referring to the challenges faced by his party, Kejriwal claimed AAP leaders were imprisoned and tortured but maintained their focus on governance

PTI Published 05.01.25, 05:08 PM
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday described the two projects inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as milestones for Delhi's infrastructure and claimed they were joint ventures between the central and the city governments.

Modi inaugurated a 13-kilometre stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor from Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad to New Ashok Nagar here and the Janakpuri West-Krishna Park Extension section of the Delhi Metro's Phase IV.

During a press conference, Kejriwal congratulated the people of Delhi and asserted that the projects were a collaboration between the city and the central governments.

Taking a dig at his critics, Kejriwal said, "These inaugurations are a reply to those who say AAP only engages in fights." Referring to the challenges faced by his party, he claimed AAP leaders were imprisoned and tortured but maintained their focus on governance.

"Over the past 10 years, our tenure has shown how we kept work above everything else," he said.

He also hit out at Modi, alleging that the prime minister devoted the majority of his speech to criticise the Delhi government.

Kejriwal said, "Today, the prime minister kept abusing the people of Delhi and the elected government of Delhi. I was listening to it, it felt bad. The promise made by the prime minister in 2020 -- the people of Delhi Dehat are still waiting for that to be fulfilled." The former chief minister also urged Modi to fulfil the promises made in the BJP's election manifesto.

With elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly due in February, Kejriwal's remarks underlined AAP's focus on development amid its continuing tussle with the Centre.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Projects inaugurated by PM Modi result of collaboration between central, Delhi govts

