JNU administration: 14 varsity students out on bail repeatedly violating conditions

A letter sent by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Vasant Kunj (North), alleged that the 14 JNU students who are presently out on bail are "repeatedly violating the conditions of bail imposed."

The letter dated March 9 mentions that one of the explicit conditions of the bail granted to the students was that they shall not participate in, organise, or lead any assembly or protest in or around the campus or elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

"However, these individuals have continued to remain inside the JNU campus in defiance of the University's out-of-bounds order and have been actively participating in and organizing protest activities," the letter said.

This is the latest in a series of turmoil that has embroiled the university since early February, which was triggered by the suspension of the four office bearers of JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) and the former president of JNUSU for allegedly damaging university property during a protest last year.

During the protests that followed the University's action against JNUSU office bearers, at least 14 JNU students were taken to the Tihar jail in late February and subsequently released by March 1.

"During the late hours of 08-09 March 2026, these students again participated in a protest march and subsequently erected a makeshift encampment by installing a tarpaulin at the SL (School of Language)/ SIS (School of International Studies) lawns. It may be noted that University Security had earlier removed the tent, blankets, and mattress placed securely, but the structure has once again been re-established," the letter further mentioned.

Stating that there has been a clear violation of bail conditions and the lawful order of the University, the letter requested the SHO to take appropriate action to ensure the individuals concerned adhere to the bail conditions.

Reacting to the letter, JNUSU said that the claims made in the letter were false.

"It must be noted that she (Vice Chancellor) cited the peaceful march on International Working Women's Day as an example of this (breaking of bail conditions). It is of great concern that someone who takes pride in being the first woman VC of JNU criminalised the important march," JNUSU said on Tuesday.