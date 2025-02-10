Madhya Pradesh: 23-year-old woman collapses, dies while dancing on stage at wedding in Vidisha district

A 23-year-old woman collapsed and died while dancing on stage at a wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district.

According to eye-witnesses, the woman, Parnita Jain, was dancing at her cousin's 'sangeet' ceremony at a resort on Vidisha bypass road on Saturday night when she collapsed in the middle of the performance.

Indore resident Parnita died, possibly due to cardiac arrest, Sachin Jain, a local Jain community leader, told PTI.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, in which the woman can be seen putting up a well-rehearsed performance and suddenly falling on the stage.

He said people at the venue rushed to the stage and performed CPR on her, but she did not respond. She was then taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Jain said that Parnita's twin brother had died due to a heart attack while cycling 12 years ago.

The last rites were performed on Sunday evening in Vidisha, without post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Bhopal-based physician Dr Vijay Saxena noted that an underlying heart condition may have been the possible cause of death.

"Some genetic heart diseases without symptoms exist from childhood, and often, they only manifest when a person exerts herself or himself," he said.

In many cases, cardiac arrhythmias can also lead to sudden death due to heart disease. Conditions like ventricular dysfunction and cardiomyopathy can also result in cardiac failure and sudden death upon exertion, the doctor said.

"Loud DJ music can accelerate heartbeats and shoot up blood pressure drastically, which may also trigger cardiac failure," he added.

Sanchi police station house officer Nitin Ahirwar said there was no dispute, and the matter was not reported to the police.

