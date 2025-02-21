1,200 Tamil Nadu delegates visit Maha Kumbh, explore historic Tamil-Kashi ties

From artisans, women entrepreneurs, central university students to traders, farmers and self-help groups -- over 1,200 delegates from different parts of Tamil Nadu are on a cultural and educational exchange trip to experience the ongoing Maha Kumbh and explore the religious circuit around it.

Lessons from history books to witnessing the evidences of the age-old connection between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, the trip itinerary includes three destinations --Kumbh, Ayodhya and Varanasi -- as part of the third edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam.

Organised by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh government and other ministries, the annual cultural and educational exchange aims to celebrate and strengthen the ancient civilisational bond between Tamil Nadu and Kashi.

According to K Venkat Ramana Ghanapati, Trustee at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the gathering is not merely a two-week event but one that spans centuries.

"Hanuman Ghat, Kedar Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat here are home to thousands of families from different southern states, reflecting the enduring connection between the two regions. At Hanuman Ghat alone, over 150 houses are owned by Tamil families, and it is on their streets that the Kasi Tamil Sangamam is held every day," he told PTI.

"The exchange programme has not only brought to limelight the flourishing Tamil culture and traditions, which are so much part of this temple-town, but also helped in highlighting the many contributions of our ancestors and seers in the areas of arts, culture and education," added Ramana, who is a fifth-generation priest and lives in a 100-year-old house near the Harishchandra Ghat.

Venkat Ramana, who briefs the delegates in Tamil about the rich history of the place and the age-old connection between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, said there is enthusiasm among the groups this time about the holy dip at the Maha Kumbh.

"We worship Shiva at many of our temples and whenever someone known visits Kashi, we ask them to bring the holy water. But this is my first time here and darshan at temples like Kashi Vishwanath and the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya are highlights of my trip," said Neelakshi, a Mudra-loan beneficiary who runs her business of essential oils in Erode, Tamil Nadu.

For Haripriya, a research scholar, the highlight of her trip has been the visit to the house of renowned Tamil writer, poet and freedom fighter late Subramania Bharati on the Hanuman Ghat here.

"We also visited the library near his house where the vast collection of his work is on display. He was a renowned poet and scholar from Tamil Nadu, and it was interesting to visit the place he lived at in Varanasi and also interact with his family," she said.

The first month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam was held from November 16 to December 16, 2022, with an aim to revive the living bonds between Varanasi and Tamil Nadu. The second edition was organised from December 17 to 30, 2023.

The third edition has been planned as a 10-day event which began on February 15 and will conclude on February 24.

The main theme of this year's event is highlighting the significant contributions of Sage Agasthyar to the Siddha system of medicine (Bharatiya Chikitsa), classical tamil literature, and also his contributions to the cultural unity of the nation.

"He is known for his unparalleled contributions to various fields, including health, philosophy, science, linguistics, polity and art. He is revered as the first grammarian of the Tamil language in south India. His influence extends beyond India, as he is also worshipped in Java and Sumatra for his role in propagating Indian culture," a senior official in the education ministry said.

"An exhibition dedicated to Sage Agasthyar has also been organised, highlighting the various aspects of his life and work, and showcasing his significant contributions to the Tamil and Indian knowledge traditions," the official added.

At least 1,000 delegates from Tamil Nadu from five categories have been chosen for the trip through a selection process conducted by IIT Madras.

The five categories are -- students, teachers and writers; farmers and artisans; professionals and small entrepreneurs; women self-help groups, Mudra loan beneficiaries and Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha (DBHPS) pracharaks; and startups, innovation, edu-tech, research.

An additional group of around 200 students of Tamil origin studying in various central universities is also part of the delegation.

