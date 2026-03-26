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regular-article-logo Thursday, 26 March 2026

‘A Perfect Match’: Zoya Akhtar teases upcoming project on social media

The upcoming project will be directed by Arjun Varain Singh, known for ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 26.03.26, 09:44 AM
Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar File Picture

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on Wednesday teased a new project titled A Perfect Match, sharing a glimpse of the script on social media.

Akhtar uploaded a post on her Instagram handle on Wednesday, which featured the first page of the script. The picture of the draft also had ‘Pilot’ and ‘Writer’s draft’ written over it.

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The upcoming project will be directed by Arjun Varain Singh, known for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and is created by Akhtar. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was backed by Akhtar.

“Kabir & Navya. Stay Tuned,” read the caption. It was re-shared by Singh on his handle.

Akhtar has previously served as a creator on the Prime Video series Made in Heaven, which revolved around wedding planners, essayed by Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur.

She has also co-created the crime thriller series Dahaad, featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma.

The makers are yet to unveil more details about the upcoming project.

Akhtar’s last directorial was The Archies, a live-action musical adaptation of the popular comics. It marked the acting debut of Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina.

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