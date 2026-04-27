Kolkata Police announce traffic, parking curbs across Kolkata on April 28, 29 and May 4 for polls

On Monday, the Kolkata Traffic Police announced a set of traffic restrictions across the city in light of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, with curbs to be enforced on April 28, April 29 and May 4.

On April 28, traffic diversions will be enforced around Gitanjali Road, Judges Court Road, Baker Road, Hazra Road, Alipore Road, Auckland Road and Strand Road, mainly to facilitate the movement of election-related vehicles. Several roads near Acropolis Mall, Gitanjali Stadium, Vivekananda College and Netaji Indoor Stadium will also come under no-parking restrictions.

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Traffic Advisory to the Citizens. pic.twitter.com/St2gck2O4A — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) April 27, 2026

On April 29, the restrictions will intensify on polling day. Goods vehicles, except those engaged in election duty, will not be allowed on city roads between 5am and 10pm. Entry restrictions and diversions will remain in force across Hazra Crossing, Harish Mukherjee Road, Diamond Harbour Road, Raja Subodh Chandra Mullick Road, Judges Court Road and Strand Road, with many stretches reserved exclusively for election and emergency vehicles. Parking bans will continue in sensitive zones across south and central Kolkata.

On May 4, counting day, the city will see the heaviest traffic regulation.

Diversions will be imposed on Diamond Harbour Road, Raja Subodh Chandra Mullick Road, Ballygunge Circular Road, Sarat Bose Road, Jawaharlal Nehru Road and Esplanade Row West, while roads near counting centres will be placed under strict no-parking orders. Police said no vehicles, except election-related ones, will be allowed to park near the vicinity of counting centres. Goods vehicle movement will also remain restricted from 5am to 10pm.