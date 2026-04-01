Rubio says Iran’s Hormuz proposal unacceptable, global pressure mounts on Tehran to open oil route

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a purported Iranian offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz under strict conditions is unacceptable to Washington and its allies.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News on Monday, Rubio said Iran’s interpretation of reopening the strategic waterway differs sharply from that of the rest of the world.

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“What they mean by opening the straits is, yes, the straits are open—as long as you coordinate with Iran, get our permission, or we’ll blow you up and you pay us,” he said.

“That’s not opening the straits. These are international waterways. They cannot normalise, nor can we tolerate them trying to normalise a system in which Iran decides who gets to use them.”

Tehran has proposed ending its chokehold on the strait in exchange for the US lifting its blockade and halting the war, according to two regional officials. Discussions on Iran’s nuclear programme would follow later under the proposal.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump had discussed the proposal with top national security aides, but did not endorse it. She reiterated that Washington’s core demands remain unchanged: the strait must be open, and Iran must hand over its enriched uranium.

The existing ceasefire has left the US and Iran in a fragile standoff over the waterway.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was in Russia on Monday for talks with President Vladimir Putin, as part of a broader diplomatic push that also included visits to Pakistan aimed at reviving stalled negotiations with Washington.

France blames US, Israel, Iran for Hormuz crisis

At a UN Security Council meeting on maritime security, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the crisis began after “operations launched by the United States and Israel without a clearly set goal” and in ways that flouted international law.

However, he added that Iran now bears responsibility for its actions in the waterway.

“Straits are the arteries of the world. They are not the property of any individual. They are not for sale… and cannot be impeded by obstacles, tolls or coercion—by Iran or anyone else, under any pretext,” he said.

UN calls for urgent action to reopen oil route

In a joint statement led by Bahrain, dozens of countries reiterated their call for the “urgent and unimpeded opening” of the critical waterway as negotiations between the US and Iran remain stalled.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council that, given the impasse, the global body should support an emergency framework proposed by the International Maritime Organisation.

He warned of severe consequences if the situation persists, calling it the worst supply chain disruption since COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine.

“These pressures are cascading into empty fuel tanks, empty shelves—and empty plates,” he said. “The humanitarian toll is mounting.”

UK against US blockade but backs reopening of Hormuz

UK minister Stephen Doughty said London does not support the US blockade of Iranian ports, but supports efforts to reopen the strait, accusing Iran of holding “the rest of the world to ransom”.

Maritime traffic must flow safely and without obstruction, he said, stressing there should be no tolls, no security threats, and full adherence to international law on freedom of navigation.

Diplomacy and de-escalation remain critical, he added, warning that Iran cannot be allowed to block the strait, attack regional neighbours, or advance its nuclear programme.

Israel–Lebanon tensions simmer despite ceasefire

Israel has scaled back public celebrations of the Lag BaOmer over fears of a possible attack by Hezbollah.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the annual gathering at Mount Meron—which typically draws around 100,000 people—will be replaced with a smaller symbolic ceremony due to security concerns. The site lies about 6 km from the Lebanese border.

Meanwhile, fighting between Israel and Hezbollah continues to cast a shadow over the region. Lebanon’s Health Ministry said 2,521 people have been killed and 7,804 wounded since the latest conflict began on March 2, despite a ceasefire declared on April 17.

The Israeli military released footage on Monday showing operations inside Lebanon, including controlled explosions demolishing buildings it said were used by Hezbollah. It also claimed to have uncovered weapons caches hidden inside civilian homes, including in children’s rooms.

Although both sides agreed to a ceasefire, violations have persisted. Israeli forces continue to occupy a buffer zone inside Lebanon and have been demolishing structures they say were used by the Iran-backed group. The scale of destruction has raised concerns among Lebanese officials that displaced residents may have little to return to.

Iran says US seeks talks after failing to meet war goals

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the US is now seeking negotiations because it failed to achieve its objectives in the conflict.

“Despite being a superpower, they have achieved none of their goals,” he said in remarks to Russian state television. “That is why they are asking for negotiations. We are now considering it.”

He added that Iran and Russia remain strategic partners and would continue their cooperation.

Germany criticises US strategy; offers post-war support

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticised Washington for entering the conflict without a clear exit strategy, saying that has made resolution more difficult.

“It’s not just about getting in; you also have to get out,” he said, drawing comparisons with Afghanistan and Iraq.

Merz added that Iran has been negotiating—or avoiding negotiations—skillfully, complicating diplomatic efforts.

Germany, he said, remains willing to send minesweepers to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but only after hostilities end.

Pakistan opens transit routes to ease Iran trade flows

Pakistan has approved new transit routes allowing Iran to import goods from third countries through its territory.

A government notification issued during Araghchi’s visit to Islamabad designated six routes linking ports such as Karachi, Port Qasim and Gwadar with border crossings in Balochistan.

Analysts say the move could help cargo reach Iran more efficiently while strengthening Pakistan’s role as a regional transit hub and improving long-term connectivity.