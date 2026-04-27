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regular-article-logo Monday, 27 April 2026

Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade’s ‘The India Story’ to hit screens in July

Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, the film is directed by Chettan DK and promises to delve into a hard-hitting and relevant issue that resonates on a national scale

PTI Published 27.04.26, 06:42 PM
‘The India Story’ poster

‘The India Story’ poster Instagram

"The India Story", featuring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, is set to release on July 24.

Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, the film is directed by Chettan DK and promises to delve into a hard-hitting and relevant issue that resonates on a national scale.

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It will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The makers shared the news with a post on their respective Instagram handles on Monday, which featured the film's poster with the release date written over it. "The poison was never in the fields alone. It was in the silence. #TheIndiaStory, Slow Poison in Progress. Coming in cinemas on 24th July 2026 Releasing in 3 languages #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu #IndiasMostShockingTruth," read the caption.

The film explores the alarming consequences of chemical misuse, particularly in the context of pesticide farming and related scandals. Moving beyond the lens of a single family’s ordeal, the narrative expands to reflect a much larger crisis affecting public health and safety. It attempts to shed light on systemic lapses and the urgent need for stricter regulatory frameworks to prevent such widespread harm, according to a press release.

"Every member of the team, from the crew to the cast, has put in immense dedication to bring authenticity to this story. Kajal and Shreyas have delivered incredibly nuanced performances, and their commitment has truly elevated the film. We’ve worked hard to ensure that the narrative remains both engaging and impactful," Chettan DK said in a statement.

Producer Sagar B Shinde said the makers aim to "raise awareness and initiate meaningful conversations around accountability and change" with the film.

“We chose to tell this story because it reflects a reality that often goes unnoticed but impacts countless lives across the country. The misuse of chemicals, especially in pesticide farming, is not just an environmental concern; it’s a human crisis," he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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The India Story Shreyas Talpade Kajal Aggarwal
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