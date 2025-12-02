Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Oona Chaplin and co-stars stun at ‘Avatar 3’ premiere in L.A,; see photos

Zoe Saldaña, Oona Chaplin, Miles Quaritch and Sam Worthington put their best fashion foot forward at the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third instalment in James Cameron’s popular film franchise. Here’s a look at the world premiere, held on 1 December at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Sam Worthington, who plays Jake Sully in the film, cut a dapper figure in a monochrome suit.

Zoe Saldaña owned the red carpet in a black one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit. Minimal makeup and loose waves sealed the stunning look.

Filmmaker James Cameron made a striking entrance in a black ensemble, teaming a fitted turtleneck with a tailored blazer and trousers.

Sigourney Weaver, returning for the third instalment, kept it sharp in a grey blazer over a crisp white shirt and black trousers. A monochrome polka-dot neckerchief, minimal jewellery and sleek, brushed-back hair completed the look.

Stephen Lang, reprising his role as Miles Quaritch, hit the red carpet at the premiere in a black suit with crisp white lapels, paired with a sleek satin black tie.

Oona Chaplin, who plays Varang in the film, stunned in a black off-the-shoulder frill gown. A top-knot ponytail and subtle makeup elevated the look.

Jack Champion, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss and Bailey Bass also made a stylish appearance on the red carpet.

Miley Cyrus, the voice behind Dream As One, dazzled fans in a black, off-the-shoulder sequined gown.

Avatar, the first film of the franchise, was released in 2009, followed by its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, which came out in 2022.

Fire and Ash was filmed back-to-back with The Way of Water, which depicted the ongoing conflict between humans and the Na’vi following the return of the ruthless Resources Development Administration (RDA) to Pandora.

Also starring Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco and Dileep Rao, Avatar: Fire and Ash will arrive in theatres on 19 December.