‘Euphoria Season 3: Zendaya returns as Rue in star-studded poster of HBO teen drama

HBO has released the official poster for the third season of Euphoria, featuring Zendaya reprising her role as Rue. The 29-year-old actress previously won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the show’s first two seasons.

Zendaya appears on the new poster alongside returning cast members Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer and Maude Apatow.

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“You gotta have faith. Season 3 of #Euphoria returns April 12 on HBO Max,” the official X handle of the show wrote in the caption.

Season 2 concluded with Lexi Howard’s (Apatow) play inspired by her friends and classmates, Nate Jacobs (Elordi) turning his father Cal (Dane) in to the police after discovering a flash drive containing evidence of illegal sexual encounters. Rue Bennett (Zendaya) remains sober as she and Jules Vaughn (Schafer) appear to reconnect.

The new season jumps ahead five years. Cassie Howard (Sweeney) and Nate are married and living in the suburbs, while Rue is in Mexico, working to pay off a debt to drug dealer Laurie (Kelly).

Series creator Sam Levinson has previously said that Jules is attending art school, Maddy Perez (Demie) is working at a Hollywood talent agency, and Lexi is employed as an assistant to a showrunner played by new cast member Sharon Stone.

New cast members joining Season 3 include Stone, Rosalía, Trisha Paytas, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth and Marshawn Lynch.

Additional new cast members include Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten, Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Rebecca Pidgeon and Sam Trammell.

Former cast members Barbie Ferreira, Storm Reid, Javon Walton and Austin Abrams will not appear in the upcoming installment. Angus Cloud, who portrayed Fezco, died in July 2023 at the age of 25.

Euphoria Season 3 will premiere on HBO on April 12.