Samay Raina roasts Ranveer Allahbadia and Sunil Pal on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Comedian Samay Raina took digs at fellow comic Sunil Pal and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia during a special World Laughter Day episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which aired on Saturday.

The episode featured Raina and Allahbadia as guests, with host Kapil Sharma opening the show by referencing their past controversy linked to India’s Got Talent.

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“Accha internet par toh log search kar he rahe the, alag alag rajyon ki police bhi inko search kar rahi thi,” Sharma said, before adding, “Would you like some tea, coffee, or anticipatory bail?”

Raina, known for his irreverent humour, extended the banter to multiple personalities, including former cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu. “It was a weird year. There are only two people in the studio who have been to the Supreme Court: us and Sidhu paaji,” he quipped.

During the episode, Sharma revealed he had earlier cautioned Raina about potential trouble. Recalling a conversation around the time Raina’s show was shut down, Sharma said he had called him asking, “How's there not a single case against you?” Raina added that Sharma had warned him that “something bad would happen,” drawing from his own experience.

When Sharma advised Raina to use restraint in humour, the latter responded, “Maine toh sambhal ke kiya tha sir”. He went on to joke about a lull in controversies, saying, “We were waiting for something else to happen. Kapil sir also stopped tweeting around then. Do hafte joh shanti thi na, Udit Narayan also stopped kissing people.”

Sharma also mocked Allahbadia’s podcast style, saying, “Aaj mere bhai ne kum rakha hai warna ye maut ke baad ka bhi poochta hai ye. Duniya mein do he log hai joh maut ke baare mein baat karte hain, ek LIC waale aur ek Ranveer. Isliye iske podcast mein bade buzurg nahi jaate.”

Raina shot back, “He asked me last year if I ever think about death. I obviously didn't but the entire past year, I kept thinking about death because of him.”

The episode intensified when Pal joined as a guest. When asked about calling Raina “comedy’s terrorist” Pal said, “It would have been better if he had thrown grenades from his mouth, because what actually comes out of him is unbearable. And joh samajh mein nahi aata woh samaj mein nahi aata, so anyone who doesn't belong in society is basically a terrorist.”

Raina responded with a series of barbs: “Sir, he really went after us back then...” and later adding, “Whatever abusive words I have learned, it is from Sunil Pal's videos, from comments on his videos.” He also quipped, “Mujhe Sunil bhai ek number lagte hain, Dus mein se”.

The back-and-forth barb exchange continued with Raina joking about Pal’s appearance, saying, “Ye humesha chappal mein ghoomte hain, joota toh inko pad jaata hai kahin se”.