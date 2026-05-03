The Great Indian Bizarre: Porn disrupts hearing, man camps for wife at polling booth, reel ends in rescue

Porn clips disrupt hearing

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The Delhi High Court this week found itself logging into a routine virtual hearing, when the online proceeding was interrupted thrice with ‘obscene’visual content, and the courtroom was serenaded with repeated orgasmic overtures.

An unidentified hacker had apparently gained access to the court proceedings.

There was Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay, ready to hear arguments, weigh evidence, and uphold the Constitution. Instead, at 12:56 pm, the screen lit up with content that had less to do with writ petitions and everything to do with other kinds of briefs being removed.

The Court shut it down immediately. The intruder however, slid back in minutes later and hit play again. By the third time, it was no longer a tease, but a commitment to finishing what he started.

After the third attempt, the proceeding was shut down.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma later noted this wasn’t a one-court affair, suggesting the judiciary is now grappling with a new category of contempt.

Soon after, Delhi police stepped in, armed with Section 69A.

Voter’s slow entry, fast exit

At Booth No. 159 in Chapatala village of Deganga under Haroa Assembly, an unusual event created a stir that left the voters surprised.

While long queues were reported outside polling stations amid tight security and intensifying heat, an unexpected drama unfolded in one of the lines.

A voter, a man named Saban Ali, arrived at the polling station on Wednesday during the second phase of West Bengal elections, presenting himself as a person with special needs. He even requested that he be allowed to vote ahead of others due to his condition.

The polling officer and booth agents, out of sheer humanity, allowed him to vote on a priority basis, giving him the opportunity to cast his vote ahead of others.

The plot changed when, according to eyewitnesses, the man’s walking pattern changed right after coming out of the voting centre. The same person who had been walking with great difficulty just moments earlier was then seen walking normally and at a much faster pace.

Saban Ali, however, stated, “I do have a problem with my leg. But I love Trinamool, so I dressed up as disabled to vote earlier. I do not see this as a crime.”

TMC's love might have slowed his entry, but powered his exit.

Man waits for wife at polling booth

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Democracy—the sacred festival where citizens exercise their right to vote, and every now and then, settle unfinished domestic disputes with a spouse who ran away two years ago.

In the scenic Matigara–Naxalbari constituency of Siliguri, a man waited five hours for closure outside a polling booth, camping out where his runaway spouse was slated to vote.

His wife, who had eloped two years ago—presumably in pursuit of a more peaceful life—made the tactical error of participating in democracy.

What followed was less “heartfelt reunion” and more “low-budget WWE audition.”

Hair grabbing, clothes pulling, the kind that forced security personnel to step in, expanding their skill set to include marriage counselling.

Afterward, she was escorted out safely, while the husband was left behind with five hours of waiting, five minutes of chaos, and probably zero progress.

The voters got a bonus show with their civic duty—part soap opera, part slapstick comedy, entirely unplanned.

Low on fuel, high on signal

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In what could easily pass as a masterclass in opportunistic marketing, agents of Bharti Airtel in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district have rolled out a scheme that’s turning heads — and revving engines.

The deal is simple: port your mobile number to Airtel, recharge with Rs 350, and walk away with one litre of petrol.

The offer surfaced in Dammapeta, where local Airtel agents began handing out free petrol to new subscribers.

Word spread faster than a dropped call, drawing crowds to kiosks as people lined up to switch networks—willing to trade loyalty for liquidity (of the petrol kind).

Videos circulating on social media show eager customers queuing up while agents assist them with mobile number portability, turning what is usually a dull telecom process into something resembling a festive giveaway.

The timing of the scheme is no coincidence. Telangana has been witnessing long queues at petrol pumps amid rumours of a fuel shortage, prompting panic buying across several districts.

The Telangana civil supplies department has denied any such shortage. Officials stated that on April 27, petrol and diesel supplies exceeded average daily demand, and assured that the situation is being monitored in coordination with fuel companies.

Heat reel ends in grinder rescue

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In Rajasthan, where temperatures had crossed 44 degrees Celsius, one man came up with a solution.

He put a metal milk can over his head.

According to NDTV, the idea was to block the sun while riding, though some reports suggested it may also have been for a reel.

The problem was that it did not come off.

A video showed him standing by the roadside with the container stuck over his head, as locals gathered around. Some tried to help. Others watched as the situation moved from inconvenience to spectacle.

Pulling it off did not work.

Villagers took him to a nearby shop, where a grinder was used to cut through the 15-litre, 10-kg can.