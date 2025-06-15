Zeenat Aman takes an Air India flight days after Ahmedabad plane crash tragedy: ‘Absolutely overwhelmed’

Days after the Ahmedabad plane crash tragedy, Bollywood veteran Zeenat Aman boarded an Air India flight and found herself overwhelmed with emotions, she said on Saturday.

Sharing a selfie aboard the flight on her Instagram stories, the 73-year-old actress wrote, “Boarded an Air India flight this morning and found myself absolutely overwhelmed with emotion as I buckled my seat. May our collective grief offer some solace to those who lost their loved ones.”

Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan also offered their condolences over the tragic incident.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra took to social media to express their grief.

The Air India flight to London crashed in Ahmedabad just minutes after taking off on June 12. The Boeing 787-8, operating as Flight AI-171, went down near the Meghaninagar area, killing over 200 people.

The plane had 242 people on board, including crew. Air India confirmed 169 of them were Indian nationals, along with 53 British nationals, one Canadian and seven Portuguese citizens.

The flight was commanded by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who had 8,200 flight hours, assisted by First Officer Clive Kunder with 1,100 hours.

Zeenat was recently seen in Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana’s Netflix series The Royals alongside Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar. It marked Bhumi’s series debut and Zeenat’s first collaboration with Netflix. Aman also has Faraz Arif Ansari’s Bun Tikki in the pipeline.