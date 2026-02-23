Karnataka HC refuses to expedite hearing of Ranveer Singh petition in ‘Kantara’ mimicry case

The Karnataka High Court on Monday refused expedited hearing of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s petition seeking abrogation of a criminal case filed against him in connection with comments and mimicry related to the daiva depiction in the 2025 film Kantara: Chapter 1.

The actor’s lawyers requested the bench to hear the case urgently. However, Justice M. Nagaprasanna raised concerns over “preferential treatments” for celebrities, questioning the grounds for an expedited hearing.

In his petition before a bench led by Nagaprasanna, the actor, argued that his depiction and statements about the Rishab Shetty-starrer film bore no intention to ridicule the culture but to genuinely appreciate the latter’s performance in the film.

Despite the defence’s repeated appeal highlighting the consistent stress on the actor, the court declined their request and set the official hearing for tomorrow, February 24.

In January, the High Grounds police in Bengaluru registered a case against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh following a complaint alleging “insult to religious sentiments” during a public event.

The FIR was based on a complaint filed by Prashanth Methal (46), a Bengaluru-based lawyer, after an Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACJM) court referred the private complaint for investigation, news agency PTI reported.

The actor has been booked under Sections 196, 299 and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), held in Goa on November 28, 2025.

The complainant stated that Ranveer Singh, while on stage and in the presence of the lead actor of Kantara: Chapter 1, allegedly performed acts that mocked and insulted the sacred Bhoota Kola tradition practised in Coastal Karnataka.

In a video that has since gone viral, Ranveer says, “I watched Kantara: Chapter 1 in theatres, and Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost (Daiva) enters your body — that shot was amazing.” He then goes on to imitate the scene, leaving Rishab in stitches.

His remarks drew flak from a section of social media users, who called it insensitive and disrespectful. Rishab, too, came under fire for not objecting to Ranveer’s behaviour and instead laughing along.

Later, the Dhurandhar actor issued an apology on his Instagram handle: “My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”