Glitz, glamour and gowns: Emma Stone, Sadie Sink, Chase Infiniti turn heads at Bafta 2026

Celebrities Emma Stone, Sadie Sink, Timothee Chalamet and Chase Infiniti put their best fashion foot forward at the 79th British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Festival Hall within London's Southbank Centre on Monday. Here’s a look at who wore what to the event.

1 10 All pictures: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Emma Stone attended the awards ceremony in a floor-grazing custom Louis Vuitton black gown featuring a halter neckline and a keyhole cut-out detail.

2 10

Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink posed with her Romeo & Juliet co-star Noah Jupe on the red carpet. Sink was dressed head to toe in Prada. She paired a mint green backless dress with pointed-toe sandals from the fashion house. Jupe, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black Jacquemus suit.

3 10

One Battle After Another actress Chase Infiniti walked the red carpet in a wine-red structured gown from Louis Vuitton. The outfit’s standout feature was the statement peplum hem.

4 10

Singer Audrey Nuna wore an oversized Thom Browne outfit from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection at the Bafta red carpet. A black lip shade and a sleek bun accentuated her look.

5 10

Actress Renate Reinsve looked gorgeous in a black cut-out Louis Vitton column gown, complemented by a statement choker necklace.

6 10

Singer-actress Teyana Taylor looked gorgeous in a plum-coloured Burberry gown featuring dramatic collars, a floor-grazing train and a silhouette mimicking the design of a classic trench coat.

7 10

Actor Timothee Chalamet opted for an all-black outfit featuring a double-breasted blazer, a bow tie and a shirt.

8 10

Actor Paul Mescal, who was nominated for his performance in Hamnet in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category, attended the awards ceremony with girlfriend Gracie Adams. While Adams looked gorgeous in a black floral gown from the French fashion label Chanel, Mescal wore a black Prada suit.

9 10

Actress Kate Hudson turned heads in a red off-shoulder Prada gown, accessorised with a statement necklace and earrings. A sleek bun balanced her look.

10 10

William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attended the awards ceremony in colour-coordinated outfits. Catherine’s ombre Gucci gown featured a burgundy waistband that perfectly complemented William’s velvet tuxedo jacket.