Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Bollywood stars congratulate Team ‘Boong’ on Bafta win

Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh congratulated the cast and crew of Manipuri film Boong on winning the Best Children’s and Family Film award at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) Awards on Sunday.

“Lakshmi Priya Devi's victory at the 79th BAFTA 2026 exemplifies her commitment to impactful filmmaking, with 'Boong' claiming the top honour in the Best Children & Family Film category, bringing accolades to Manipur and India,” Singh wrote on X.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also penned a note X. She wrote, “I am very happy to know that the Manipuri film 'Boong' has scripted history at the 2026 BAFTA Awards. Against all odds, this film was crowned Best Children and Family Film, becoming the first-ever Indian production to win in this prestigious category. My heartiest congratulations to the entire cast and crew of 'Boong'! You’ve made the whole nation proud.”

The web browser Google also gave a nod to the feat. If you type ‘Boong’ in the search bar, the browser shows you a visual of a button at the bottom of the web page. Clicking the button sends out virtual flower bouquets to congratulate the team.

Screenshot

The film’s producer, Farhan Akhtar, penned a long, heartfelt note to express his excitement and also to thank the jury for honouring Boong with an award at the ceremony.

He wrote, “Could not be happier for #LaksmipriyaDevi & the cast and crew of #Boong .. massive congratulations to them for creating a beautiful and heartwarming gem of a film and this recognition.”

“Feel so proud to be a part of this film and to see it honoured on the

@BAFTA stage was truly an unforgettable moment. Thank you to the jury. This means a lot to the dreamers and storytellers back home,” he added.

Bollywood filmmaker-producer Karan Johar also joined the chorus to extend his best wishes to the Boong team on Instagram. “Proud,” he wrote, applauding the makers for bringing global recognition to Indian storytelling.

Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut also shared a heartfelt note on Instagram story, congratulating the film’s director, Lakshmipriya Devi: “Dear LP, when we first worked together more than a decade ago, you were my first AD on a film called Game, whispers on the sets were that LP is made for greatness. Your time is here, my friend, you have no idea how much honour/respect you have brought to the entertainment industry, India and the north east. Wish you the best. Keep shining.”

“Congratulations to Laxmipriya for winning the BAFTA for the best family film. I thought BOONG was better than the films that won the main awards. It’s just that it’s so rooted in Indian culture and politics that the Westerners did not get it. That’s why it’s important to make our film awards more important internationally,” filmmaker Shekhar Kapur wrote on X.

Gangs of Wasseypur actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations to #LaksmipriyaDevi on this remarkable @BAFTA win for #Boong. A proud moment for Manipur and for Indian cinema. Congratulations to young actor Gugun Kipgen, and Bala Hijam for bringing this beautiful story to life with such depth. Deep appreciation to @FarOutAkhtar and @ritesh_sid for believing in and supporting a small, rooted film with such a powerful voice. This shows what films from our country can achieve when meaningful cinema is given the support it deserves."

Dia Mirza and Siddharth also congratulated the cast and crew of Boong.

The film is backed by actor-producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani

The coming-of-age film follows the story of a young boy named Boong, played by Gugun Kipgen from the valley of Manipur, who sets out to surprise his mother with a gift. In his innocence, he believes that bringing his father back home would be the most special present. His journey in search of his father ultimately leads to an unexpected gift — a new beginning.

The film marks the first feature-length directorial venture for Devi, who previously worked as a first assistant director on Excel Entertainment projects such as Luck by Chance and Talaash, as well as Aamir Khan-starrer PK and Mira Nair’s series A Suitable Boy.