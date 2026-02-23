Alia Bhatt channels Marilyn Monroe’s old-school Hollywood charm at Bafta debut

Actress Alia Bhatt paid tribute to Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe as she made her first-ever Bafta appearance in a custom sequined Gucci gown in London on Monday.

The actress attended the event to present the award for Best Film Not in the English Language. She was part of a star-studded lineup of presenters that also included Alicia Vikander, Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, Delroy Lindo, and Emily Watson.

Alia paired her shimmery silver backless gown with a fluffy white stole. Her look was inspired by the old Hollywood glamour of Monroe, she told Vogue India.

Monroe sported a very similar outfit during a promotional shoot for her 1950 movie All About Eve.

Alia flaunted her loose tresses and opted for statement earrings and ornate rings to accessorise her look, which was styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray.

The 32-year-old actress, who is India’s first global ambassador for Gucci, delivered her opening remarks in Hindi at the 79th British Academy Film Awards.

Actresses Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone had presented at the Bafta in previous years.

On the work front, Alia has the films Alpha and Love & War in the pipeline.