HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ is headed to Cannes Film Festival for Season 4

HBO’s The White Lotus is heading to the French Riviera for its fourth season, with the plot set to unfold against the backdrop of the Cannes Film Festival.

The network confirmed on Wednesday that filming has begun for the upcoming instalment, with the new season set during the annual film festival.

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“The fourth season will follow a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and employees over the span of a week, taking place during the Cannes Film Festival,” the official synopsis reads.

Hotels featured include the Airelles Château de la Messardière as the White Lotus du Cap and the Hôtel Martinez as the White Lotus Cannes. In addition to Cannes, the season will film in St. Tropez, Monaco and Paris, though the story will remain set in the Côte d’Azur, Variety reported.

The ensemble cast for The White Lotus Season 4 includes Helena Bonham Carter, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani and Nadia Tereszkiewicz.

Additional cast members include Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer and Laura Smet.

This year’s Cannes Film Festival runs from May 12 to 23 and will feature new films from Asghar Farhadi, Pedro Almodóvar, Ira Sachs and Hirokazu Kore-eda, along with tributes to Barbra Streisand and Peter Jackson.

The White Lotus is created, written, directed and executive produced by Mike White, with David Bernad and Mark Kamine also serving as executive producers.