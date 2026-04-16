Ahead of Moscow screening, team behind ‘Saat Paake Bandha’ restoration describe how they revived the classic frame by frame

Ahead of its screening at the Moscow International Film Festival, the team behind the restoration of Bengali classic Saat Paake Bandha has detailed the extensive process undertaken to revive the classic for contemporary audiences.

The restored version of the film will be showcased in the Out-of-Competition section at the festival, scheduled to take place from April 16 to 23. The 4K restoration has been carried out by Prasad Corporation, a leading film restoration and post-production facility.

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Directed by Ajoy Kar and produced by R. D. Bansal, the 1963 film stars Soumitra Chatterjee and Suchitra Sen. It explores the complexities of marriage and individuality, tracing a relationship strained by ego, class divides and societal pressures.

The film returns to the same festival where Sen won Best Actress in 1963.

According to the restoration team, the process began with scanning a 35mm release print from archival collections at 4K resolution. The source material presented numerous defects, including dust, dirt, extended line scratches, splice marks, stains, film tears, emulsion damage, image instability and flicker. Among these, running scratches, emulsion damage and heavy stains proved the most challenging.

To address the damage, the team deployed a mix of automated digital filters and manual retouching techniques. In more severe cases, missing or damaged image data was reconstructed frame by frame using adjacent undamaged frames, guided by an understanding of the film’s original visual intent.

The restoration forms part of the Government of India’s National Film Heritage Mission, which focuses on preserving the country’s cinematic heritage.

Speaking about the restoration, Abhishek Prasad, Director & CTO at Prasad, said: “Restoring Saat Paake Bandha was both a technical and emotional journey for us. The film carries a quiet intensity and cultural depth that needed to be preserved with utmost sensitivity. Our goal was not just to clean the image, but to retain the original texture and soul of the film while bringing it to contemporary viewing standards”.