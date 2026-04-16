Asha Bhosle lives on in Pakistan despite govt crackdown on ‘Indian content’

Days after Pakistan's media regulatory body issued notice to a news channel for airing “Indian content” — the news of Asha Bhosle's death — pictures showing posters of the singing legend at a public location began doing the rounds on social media.

An X user shared pictures of the exterior of National College of Arts, Lahore, where a poster of Bhosle can be seen on the walls. The words, “Dil cheez kya hai aap meri jan lijye/ Bs aik bar mera kaha man lijye,” can be seen written in Urdu.

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Despite mixed reactions in the comments section, the act shows how the legendary singer lives on in Pakistan despite the alert by the media watchdog.

While some users supported the idea of putting up the poster, others criticised the country, with some also critiquing Bhosle for her political beliefs.

A ban on Indian content in Pakistan has been implemented since 2018.

Bhosle passed away on Sunday due to multi-organ failure at the age of 92 at Breach Candy hospital. She was cremated with full state honours on Monday at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai. Her family members, friends, film fraternity and fans, gathered to pay their last respects.

In the show-cause notice, Pakistan’s media watchdog PEMRA mentioned that GeoNews violated Rule 15(1) of the PEMRA Rules, 2009, Regulation 18 1 (g) of the PEMRA (Television Broadcast Station Operations) Regulations 2012, and Clause 4(10), 5, 17, 20 and 24 of the Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct 2015.

Geo News CEO has been summoned on April 27. An explanation in writing within 14 days as to why a legal action — including inter alia imposition of fine, suspension and revocation of licence under Section 26, Section 29A and other enabling provisions of PEMRA Ordinance, 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act, 2023 — should not be initiated.