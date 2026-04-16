TCS Nashik case: Nine FIRs point to common accused, police suspect coordinated harassment inside office

The investigation into alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment at a Nashik unit of Tata Consultancy Services has pointed to a pattern that police say was not isolated.

A senior officer said seven male accused appeared to have acted together, targeting women employees inside the office. Nine FIRs have been registered so far. Eight people, seven men and one woman, are under arrest. Another woman is absconding.

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Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik said the two women named in the case held positions of responsibility.

One of them, the HR head, allegedly discouraged a complainant from filing a report, telling her that “these things happen” and siding with the accused. A Nashik court has sent the female operations manager to judicial custody till April 28.

The complaints include sexual harassment, mental harassment and attempts at religious conversion. According to Karnik, the overlap of accused across FIRs suggests a common pattern.

“Nine FIRs have been registered in Nashik involving allegations of attempted religious conversion, sexual harassment, and religious harassment at the workplace. The accused—nine in total, including seven men and two women—held positions of authority such as team leaders and allegedly misused their roles to harass co-workers,” he said.

One case was filed by a male employee, who alleged an attempt at religious conversion and harassment on religious grounds. Police say more complainants came forward after initial hesitation.

“Police are conducting a thorough investigation and have contacted agencies like the SID, ATS, and NIA to examine any possible wider links. Initially, the first complainant was hesitant, but after receiving support and counselling from the police, more victims came forward, leading to multiple FIRs being registered,” Karnik said.

A woman Deputy Commissioner of Police and female personnel were sent to the office to speak with staff. After those interactions, more complaints were recorded.

On speculation about links to any extremist group or foreign funding, Karnik said, “As and when we get some evidence, we will be able to come to a conclusion about the same.” Police have reached out to agencies such as the SID, ATS and NIA.

At the company level, Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran called the allegations “gravely concerning and anguishing” and said an internal inquiry is being led by TCS Chief Operating Officer Arathi Subramanian.

The National Commission for Women has set up a fact-finding team. It will visit the Nashik facility on April 18 to examine the complaints and review the response of authorities.