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regular-article-logo Thursday, 16 April 2026

Madonna sets July release date for her 15th studio album ‘Confessions On A Dancefloor Part II’

Madonna also dropped a teaser of the opening track from her upcoming album

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.04.26, 12:56 PM
Poster of Madonna's new album

Poster of Madonna's new album Instagram/ @madonna

Pop icon Madonna will release her 15th studio album, titled Confessions On A Dancefloor Part II, on July 3, she announced on Wednesday.

“Confessions On A Dance Floor: Part II — July 3 2026,” the 67-year-old artist wrote on Instagram, unveiling the first look of the album cover featuring her in a semi-sheer, iridescent pinkish-purple veil that covers her head and body.

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Beneath the veil, Madonna opted for a light purple or lilac lace-patterned corset or bodysuit, bringing out her dramatic side.

Madonna also dropped a teaser of her album's opening track, I Feel So Free. It features an 80s-style synth bassline as she sings, “Out here on the dance floor, I feel so free.”

Confessions On A Dancefloor Part II, which is her 15th studio album, is her first release since 2019's Madame X. It is also a sequel to her 2005 album Confessions On A Dancefloor.

The original Confessions on a Dance Floor album is a critically acclaimed dance-pop and disco-infused record structured as a continuous DJ set. It explores themes of joy, liberation, love, and spiritual reflection, serving as an escape and a celebration of the dance floor as a ‘ritualistic space’.

The album heavily features 1970s disco (e.g., ABBA, Giorgio Moroder) and 1980s electropop (e.g., Pet Shop Boys, Depeche Mode) while maintaining a modern club sound.

For the sequel, Madonna is set to reunite with producer Stuart Price, who worked with the singer for the original record.

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