Zakir Khan reveals reason behind his decision to take extended break from comedy

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has said that health concerns, including hereditary conditions, are the primary reasons behind his decision to take an extended break from comedy.

Zakir, who recently announced a hiatus from live performances, said years of relentless work have taken a toll on his body and forced him to reassess his priorities.

In a recent interview, he revealed that some of his health concerns are genetic and tend to emerge with age.

“I need to take care of my health. There are certain genetic illnesses in my family that tend to surface after a particular age. On top of that, I’ve damaged my body myself, sleeping for just two hours and then going on to meet thousands of people. Because the moment you land in a city, you immediately start meeting people,” Zakir told Gulf News.

He added that being the first in his family to achieve large-scale success came with a strong sense of responsibility, both to himself and to future generations. That pressure, he admitted, led him to prioritise work above all else for nearly a decade, a decision that is now affecting his health.

“When you keep your foot on the accelerator for ten straight years, the body is bound to take a hit. So I initially thought I’d manage health alongside work. But last year, when we were in the US, I realised that it wouldn’t be possible to do both together. That’s when I made this decision,” he said.

Zakir first announced plans for an extended break last week during a live performance in Hyderabad, part of his ongoing Papa Yaar tour. Addressing the audience, he said the break could last several years, possibly until 2028, 2029, or even 2030, after he completes his existing commitments.

“It will be a break of three, four, or five years to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things. Everyone present here tonight is very close to my heart. Your presence means more to me than you can imagine, and I will always be grateful to all of you. Thank you so much,” Zakir said.