YouTuber Anurag Dobhal seen smiling on hospital bed in first video post car crash

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, was seen smiling from hospital bed in the first video after he was admitted to the ICU following a car crash during an Instagram Live session in what he had suggested was a suicide attempt.

On Sunday, social media influencer Yogesh Kathuria shared a video from the hospital after visiting Dobhal. In the clip, Kathuria encourages the YouTuber to smile for the camera.

He said, “Bhai ek smile hojaaye, dusra janam hogaya naa Anurag bhai”.

The video also shows Dobhal smiling briefly while lying on the hospital bed, indicating that he is conscious and recovering after the accident.

While driving his Toyota Fortuner SUV on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, with the speedometer reportedly showing 140–150 kmph, Dobhal told viewers he felt completely alone and had no one left to call. During the livestream, he said, "Log hi nahi bache hai yaar jisko phone karu (I have no one left, whom to call?), let's go for a final ride."

Moments later, he bid his followers goodbye before crashing the vehicle. Following the incident, his manager shared an update confirming that the YouTuber had been admitted to the ICU and was under medical observation.

A few days before the incident, Dobhal released what he described as his “final YouTube video”, in which he alleged that his parents and brother, Kalam Dobhal, had “tortured” him over his intercaste marriage with his wife, Ritika Dobhal.

Soon after the video went viral, Kalam Dobhal responded publicly, claiming that the allegations were one-sided. He further alleged that Anurag was doing this for views and social media traction. Kalam also claimed that Anurag’s wife Ritika had left him because of his actions.

Two days later, Anurag went live on Instagram again, criticising his brother for revealing personal family matters online.

Several celebrities later came out in support of Dobhal and condemned the trolling he faced online after sharing his struggles. Prince Narula, Munawar Faruqui and Aly Goni criticised social media users for mocking the YouTuber.