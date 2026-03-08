Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Anurag Dobhal attempts to take his life on Instagram Live

Bigg Boss 17 contestant, and popular YouTuber Anurag Dobhal allegedly attempted to take his life during an Instagram livestream when he crashed his car on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, according to reports.

He has since been admitted to the ICU, with his manager issuing a health update.

According to NDTV, Dobhal was driving a Toyota Fortuner at high speed on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad’s Masuri area while livestreaming on Instagram. During the stream, he appeared emotional and addressed viewers before the crash.

Choking back tears, he reportedly said, “And I hope…when I return in my next birth, please give me love, mummy. I desperately need love.” He also added that he needed courage and encouragement as he had no one to turn to or call.

More than 80,000 people were reportedly watching the livestream. “Let’s go for a final drive,” Dobhal said before turning the camera toward the road. Moments before the crash, he shouted, “And it’s a goodbye,” before the car hit a barrier.

Dobhal’s manager later issued statements on social media confirming that he had been hospitalised. One statement read: “On behalf of Team UK Rider, I as Anurag Dobhal's manager confirm that he is currently under medical observation in hospital. We request everyone to please treat this as the official statement and avoid continuous calls regarding the situation. If there are any further updates, we will share them at the appropriate time.”

The statement also asked people to rely only on his account for verified information.

A follow-up statement released a few hours later said Dobhal had been shifted to another hospital and placed in the ICU. “He has been moved to another hospital, currently in ICU and please pray for him. We are in touch with doctors & everyone else. Thanks to people who have been supporting us, specially thanks to the fans who helped me figure out his location and got help for him, aap log bhagwan ho sach ma”.

Statement by Anurag Dobhal's manager Instagram

Days before the incident, Dobhal had posted a note on Instagram accusing his parents and siblings of “torturing” him. Dobhal claimed they opposed his inter-caste marriage.