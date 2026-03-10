MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 10 March 2026

US waiving some oil-related sanctions to keep prices down, says Donald Trump

At a news conference at his Doral golf club, Trump said oil prices have not spiked as much as he had feared

Reuters Published 10.03.26, 04:26 AM
Donald Trump

Donald Trump File image

President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States is waiving certain oil-related sanctions as a way to ensure adequate oil supply and lower prices.

At a news conference at his Doral golf club, Trump said oil prices have not spiked as much as he had feared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump said the United States is waiving certain oil-related sanctions to cut prices.

"We have sanctions on some countries. We're going to take those sanctions off till the Strait (of Hormuz) is up," Trump said.

He was not specific, but the United States last week issued a temporary, 30-day waiver to allow for the sale of Russian oil currently stranded at sea to India to alleviate pressure on the global oil market.

RELATED TOPICS

Israel-Iran War Oil Prices Donald Trump
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

LPG crisis could force eateries, restaurants to shut: Bangalore hotels' body

Speaking to reporters, P C Rao, Honorary President of the Bangalore Hotels Association, said hotel owners are unwilling to suspend operations for any reason, but the government's move has made it inevitable for most of them to shut down
Trump Iran women\\\'s team asylum Australia
Quote left Quote right

Australia making a terrible mistake by forcing Iran women's soccer team back home

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT