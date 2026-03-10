Opposition stalls Lok Sabha seeking debate on West Asia war and India energy security

The Opposition on Monday stalled proceedings in the Lok Sabha and largely stayed away from the Rajya Sabha demanding an immediate discussion on the war in West Asia and its fallout on India’s energy security.

As the second leg of the budget session began on a stormy note, the no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla could not be taken up, prompting the Treasury benches to accuse the Opposition of trying to create “anarchy” and avoiding debate.

The motion is now likely to be taken up in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, setting the stage for a sharp exchange between the government and the Opposition.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day without transacting any business, except for a statement by external affairs minister S. Jaishankar on the West Asia situation. Opposition members trooped to the Well of the House, waving placards and raising slogans, forcing two adjournments.

“We have never seen such an irresponsible Opposition. When we are ready to discuss the no-confidence motion against the Speaker moved by them, they are pressing for another motion…. One family cannot dictate the proceedings like a maharaja,” parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said amid the protests, apparently referring to the Gandhis.

With the Treasury benches rejecting the demand for a discussion on West Asia, the leader of the Opposition in

the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, alleged outside Parliament that the government was reluctant to debate the issue as it would “expose” how Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been “compromised” by the US

and Israel.

“The country is going to suffer a major blow. So what problem do they have in discussing that? We can have a discussion on other issues after that. Is the West Asia matter not important? Are fuel prices and economic devastation not important matters of discussion? These are public issues and we want a discussion,” Rahul told reporters.

“But they do not want a discussion because other things will come out of it, because the Prime Minister’s position will come out. How he is compromised and how he is being blackmailed will come up,” the Congress leader added.

In the Rajya Sabha, leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought a short-duration discussion under Rule 176 on “emerging challenges for India’s energy security”. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, he said the rapidly evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia was affecting India’s energy security and its global image.

“About 55 per cent of India’s crude oil requirement is met through imports from West Asia. An escalation of the conflict will affect India’s economic health. Nearly one crore Indians are working in the region and their livelihood is linked to peace and stability there. Some Indians have been killed in the recent conflict. India receives about $51 billion in remittances from these countries. The price of cooking gas cylinders has also increased,” Kharge said.

Opposition members staged a walkout after Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan allowed Jaishankar to make a statement, sidestepping their demand for a discussion. Leader of the House J.P. Nadda described the Opposition’s conduct as “irresponsible”.

“They are interested in creating anarchy, not in debate. They stage walkouts whenever the government replies to key issues. They are interested only in politics,” Nadda said.

The Opposition briefly returned to the House during Question Hour but walked out again after Kharge was not allowed to raise the issue. They stayed away from the post-lunch sitting.

Later, in a post on X, Kharge rejected what he

said was a “one-sided statement” by Jaishankar and reiterated the demand for a full-fledged discussion on the geopolitical crisis.

“A one-sided statement by the EAM is not the solution. We need to collectively take the nation into confidence. The government must present a detailed contingency plan to ensure our energy security, assist traders, diversify supply chains for exports and stop burdening people with price hikes,” he said.