Ralph Fiennes’ young President Snow to Kieran Culkin’s Caesar Flickerman: ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ first-look revealed

Lionsgate on Saturday dropped a video looking back at the entire Hunger Games franchise, with the ending teasing characters from the upcoming prequel Sunrise on the Reaping, including younger versions of President Snow and Caesar Flickerman.

The prequel to the original trilogy follows events taking place in Panem 40 years after the events of the recent film The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which was released in 2023. It is adapted from the fifth novel in the Hunger Games series by Suzanne Collins.

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While Ralph Fiennes is playing the younger form of President Snow, Kieran Culkin portrays Caesar Flickerman. Other cast members include: Elle Fanning (A Complete Unknown) as Effie Trinket, Jesse Plemons (Civil War) as Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Mufasa: The Lion King) as Beetee, Lili Taylor (Daredevil: Born Again 2) as Mags, Maya Hawke (Stranger Things) as Wiress, and Joseph Zada (Invisible Boys) as Haymitch Abernathy.

“This is how we remember,” reads the caption of the video shared by the official Instagram handle of the film franchise.

The novel kicks off on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, known as the Second Quarter Quell. It follows the happenings in the life of Haymitch Abernathy, played by Woody Harrelson in the films. Haymitch had mentored Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss and Josh Hutcherson’s Peeta in the 74th Hunger Games.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which premiered in November last year, starred Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth. It earned USD 337.4 million at the global box office.

The original trilogy was adapted into four films starring Jennifer Lawrence. It is the 20th highest-grossing franchise of all time.