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regular-article-logo Saturday, 11 April 2026

Bafta review finds ‘structural weaknesses’ but no ‘malicious intent’ in N-word controversy

The incident involved Tourette syndrome activist John Davidson who involuntarily shouted the racial slur at actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo, who were on stage

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.04.26, 01:32 PM
Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo at Bafta 2026 ceremony

Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo at Bafta 2026 ceremony File Picture

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) has revealed the findings of an independent review into the N-word controversy that overshadowed its February 22 awards ceremony.

The report cited “a number of structural weaknesses in Bafta’s planning, escalation procedures and crisis coordination arrangements,” while finding no evidence of “malicious intent” or “institutional racism”, as per Variety.

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The incident, which dominated headlines following the 2026 ceremony, involved Tourette syndrome activist John Davidson — the inspiration behind the film I Swear — who involuntarily shouted the racial slur as actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage presenting the first award of the evening.

The fallout triggered widespread anger, much of it directed at the BBC, which aired an edited broadcast of the ceremony but failed to remove the slur despite a two-hour delay. Bafta itself also faced criticism over its handling of the situation, particularly its immediate response when host Alan Cumming appealed for “understanding” of Tourette’s symptoms.

“The review is clear that while this was not a failure of intent, Bafta’s planning and processes have not kept pace with its diversity and inclusion goals,” Bafta’s board of trustees said in a statement. “We did not adequately anticipate or fully prepare for the impact of such an incident in a live event environment and as a result our duty of care to everyone at the ceremony and watching at home fell short.”

Bafta said it “apologises unreservedly” to the Black community, “for whom the racist language used carries real pain, brutality, and trauma,” and to the disability community, “including people with Tourette Syndrome, for whom this incident has led to unfair judgement, stigma, and distress,” as well as to its members, guests and viewers.

“What was supposed to be a moment of celebration was diminished and overshadowed. We have written to those directly impacted on the night to apologise,” it added.

The organisation had previously issued a public apology the day after the ceremony, saying it took “full responsibility” for placing its “guests in a very difficult situation.”

The review follows a separate internal investigation by the BBC, conducted more than a month earlier.

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