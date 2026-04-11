Ranveer Singh visits RSS headquarters, pays tribute to Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at memorial in Nagpur

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh paid tributes to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar during a low-key visit to Nagpur on Friday, where he also met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Singh visited the Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh and offered tributes to Hedgewar as well as his successor, second sarsanghchalak Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar. The memorials of both leaders are located within the premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to media reports, RSS representatives briefed the actor on the lives of the organisation’s first two chiefs and explained the historical significance of the site. He also interacted with functionaries and learnt about RSS-affiliated cultural body Chitrabharati.

Singh had arrived at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport around 4 pm on Friday and proceeded directly to the RSS headquarters in Mahal, where he met Bhagwat. The interaction reportedly included discussions about his film as well as insights into the organisation’s activities and service initiatives. He spent around one-and-a-half hours at the headquarters before heading to the memorial.

The visit was kept highly confidential with tight security arrangements in place. Following his engagements, Singh returned to the airport and departed for Mumbai around 8:15 pm.

Singh’s visit comes amid the strong box office performance of his recent release Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, which has crossed Rs 1000 crore worldwide since its release on March 19. The film has also sparked debate, with some critics labelling it as propaganda.

Notably, Singh had earlier extended greetings to the RSS on the occasion of Vijayadashami during its centenary year, thanking the organisation for its work over the past 100 years and expressing hope that it would continue to inspire in the future.

Once a follower of Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Hedgewar parted ways with the Congress after the Khilafat movement. He was of the view that the Congress and Mahatma Gandhi were not doing enough to protect the rights of the Hindus. Till his death, he was a strong advocate of Hindu Raj.



