Netflix cancels Kerri Strug biopic ‘Perfect’ after Millie Bobby Brown exit

Netflix has cancelled the upcoming film Perfect following Hollywood actress Millie Bobby Brown’s exit over creative differences.

The 22-year-old actress was set to feature in the film as Kerri Strug, a member of the 1996 “Magnificent Seven” USA gymnastics team.

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According to US-based entertainment news portal Deadline, Netflix has scrapped the film after Brown called it quits.

The film was set to be directed by Cate Shortland and written by Ronnie Sandahl. Earlier, Gia Coppola was helming the movie.

Strug is known for her performance at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996 despite vaulting with a severely injured ankle. At the event, she won the gold medal for the USA women’s gymnastics team.

Brown was also roped in to produce the film under her banner PMCA alongside Nik Bower of Riverstone Pictures and Thomas Benski of Magna Studios.

The actress, who shot to fame with her portrayal of Eleven in Stranger Things, will next feature in Enola Holmes 3, directed by Philip Barantini. She will also star in Just Picture It, an adaptation of her novel Nineteen Steps, which will be helmed by Lee Toland Krieger.