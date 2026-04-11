US envoys Witkoff, Kushner arrive in Islamabad for talks with Iran: Pakistani source

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US envoys Witkoff, Kushner arrive in Pakistan’s Islamabad for talks with Iran: Pakistani source U.S. envoys Witkoff, Kushner arrive in Pakistan’s Islamabad for talks with Iran: Pakistani source

US plane carrying team for talks with Iran lands in Islamabad, two Pakistani sources say A U.S. government plane carrying top U.S. officials landed in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Saturday for peace talks with Iran, two Pakistani sources told Reuters. Washington and Tehran are due to begin negotiations seeking to end the six-week-old Iran war that has killed thousands of people across the Middle East, disrupted energy supplies, fed inflation and slowed the global economy.

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Israel and Lebanon will have direct negotiations Negotiations between Israel and Lebanon were expected to begin Tuesday in the US capital, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun's office said Friday. Beirut is keen to hold direct talks to end the war between Israel and Hezbollah, but under a ceasefire similar to the one with Iran. Israel's insistence that the ceasefire in Iran does not include a pause in its fighting with Hezbollah has threatened to sink the deal. The militant group joined the war in support of its backer, Iran. The day the truce was announced, Israel pounded Beirut with airstrikes, killing more than 300 people, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. It was the deadliest day in the country since the war began Feb. 28. Trump said Thursday he had asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to dial back the strikes. Then on Friday, Israeli warplanes struck near a state security office in the southern town of Nabatieh, killing 13 officers, according to the Lebanese president's office. Israeli forces said they also hit about 10 rocket launchers in Lebanon that had fired toward northern Israel.