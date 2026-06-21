Russell Crowe believes ‘Gladiator II’ lacked ‘moral core’ of the 2000 original

Hollywood actor Russell Crowe has said that Gladiator II failed to match the success of the original Oscar-winning epic because it lacked the “moral core” that made the 2000 film resonate with audiences.

Released in 2024, Gladiator II earned approximately USD 462 million worldwide. However, the sequel barely broke even and fell short of the box-office performance of the original Gladiator, which grossed USD 466 million globally upon its release in 2000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crowe, who played the lead role in the 2000 period drama, reflected on his career-defining role as Maximus while speaking during a panel at the Taormina Film Festival. He recalled disagreements over certain creative decisions during the making of the first film

“When we were shooting that film, there was a lot of pressure. The studio, the producers [thought] there should be sex between Maximus and the female characters. I kept pushing back. This is the story of a man avenging the death of his wife and his child. There cannot be a moment in that journey where he stops and has sex with somebody. It doesn't make any sense because that destroys the journey,” Crowe said.

He added director Ridley Scott agreed with his view and the idea was ultimately dropped from the film.

“It's very interesting because the second movie barely took the same box office that the first movie took. That's 20 years later. When you apply how much of a change there's been on the value of a dollar, they failed. They failed because they didn't understand why [the original movie] was successful -- it had a moral core.”

Gladiator won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe. The story followed Maximus, a Roman general who is betrayed, enslaved and forced into the gladiatorial arena after the murder of his wife and child.

The sequel stars Paul Mescal as Lucius, who returns to Rome as a prisoner and is trained as a gladiator by Macrinus, a former slave played by Denzel Washington who seeks to overthrow the empire's twin rulers.