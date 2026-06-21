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regular-article-logo Sunday, 21 June 2026

‘Cocktail 2’ witnesses jump in collections on Day 2, crosses Rs 50-crore mark globally

Directed by Homi Adajania, and starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, the romantic drama hit theatres on June 19

Entertainment Web Desk Published 21.06.26, 10:57 AM
A still from ‘Cocktail 2’

A still from ‘Cocktail 2’ File Picture

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Cocktail 2 continued its strong run at the box office on its second day, collecting Rs 16.25 crore and taking its domestic nett collection to Rs 29.75 crore.

The romantic drama, which released in theatres on June 19, had opened with Rs 13.5 crore nett on its first day. In two days, the film has grossed Rs 50.95 crore worldwide.

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According to trade figures, Cocktail 2 was screened across 10,245 shows on Saturday and recorded an overall occupancy of 26 per cent. The occupancy stood at 13.23 per cent during morning shows, 31.38 per cent in the afternoon, 34.77 per cent in the evening and 42.46 per cent during night shows.

The film has outperformed its predecessor at the domestic box office in its opening weekend phase. The 2012 film Cocktail, written by Imtiaz Ali and directed by Homi Adajania, had collected Rs 23.18 crore in its first two days in India.

Directed by Adajania and written by Luv Ranjan, Cocktail 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 romantic drama. The film follows Kunal, played by Shahid Kapoor, and Diya, played by Rashmika Mandanna, whose turbulent relationship is disrupted by the arrival of Ally, portrayed by Kriti Sanon.

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