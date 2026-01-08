Yash’s character in ‘Toxic’ is named Raya; teaser out to mark actor’s birthday

Kannada star Yash’s character in the film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups is named Raya, the makers announced on Thursday to mark the actor’s birthday.

“Get a good look at your danger - Introducing RAYA. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in cinemas worldwide on 19-03-2026,” the official handle of KVN Productions wrote alongside a three-minute-long teaser.

The teaser is set in a cemetery where a man, most likely a criminal ganglord, has gathered with his men to bury his child. However, the quiet service is soon disrupted by the arrival of a car.

Yash’s character blows off the cemetery, emerges from the car and unleashes a volley of bullets on the survivors.

Previously, the makers unveiled first-look posters of Kiara Advani as Nadia and Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth. Nayanthara plays Ganga in the upcoming film. Rukmini Vasanth steps into the role of Melissa.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banner of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic also stars Akshay Oberoi in a key role.

A teaser of the film dropped last year which showed Yash smoking a cigar and stepping out of a sleek black car. Dressed in a crisp white suit and a stylish hat, he enters a pub. The teaser concludes with Yash pouring alcohol over a bar dancer.

Toxic is set to release in theatres on 19 March 2026. It will clash with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2. The movie marks Yash’s first project since the release of KGF: Chapter 2, a superhit 2022 film by Prashanth Neel.