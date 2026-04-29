Yash’s ‘Toxic’ gets postponed again, film to now release on a ‘globally aligned date’

The release of actor Yash’s upcoming film Toxic has been postponed again.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film was pushed to June 4 after avoiding its clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19. Back then, the makers said in a statement that they postponed the release as the East Asia conflict arose.

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In a fresh statement issued on Wednesday on X, Yash said the film will now hit theatres on a “globally aligned date” as they witnessed the “overwhelming global response” at CinemaCon.

The statement read, “There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed—that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide.”

“Toxic is complete, and we are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline. While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will be releasing at a later, globally aligned date. Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon,” the statement further read.

“At a time when Indian cinema is finding its voice and stepping onto the global stage with such promise, each of us has a responsibility to raise the bar. As an actor-producer, I see this moment as an opportunity to do my part for the Indian film industry and for all of us by taking the time to ensure our film reaches the world with the impact it is meant to have,” Yash wrote.

“Through every step and every change, your support has stayed with me, and I carry it with deep gratitude. Some stories ask for patience. Some journeys demand it. We promise to give you a film to enjoy and celebrate—a film that will stand as a proud moment for Indian cinema,” the statement concluded.

Toxic, directed by Geethu Mohandas and co-written by Yash, was shot simultaneously in English and Kannada. “It is built with the conviction to connect with the viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on March 19,” the statement read.

The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria in key roles.