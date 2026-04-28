Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ sees dip in daily domestic earnings

Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla witnessed a significant dip in its daily domestic earnings on Monday, as per latest trade reports.

The horror-comedy, directed by Priyadarshan, earned Rs 3.65 crore nett in India on Monday (Day 11). However, the film had collected Rs 10.75 crore nett on Saturday (Day 9) and Rs 12.50 crore nett on Sunday (Day 10) at the domestic box office, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

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At the time of filing this report on Tuesday, the film’s total domestic earnings stood at Rs 117.05 crore nett, as per Sacnilk.

Wamiqa Gabbi, who essays a dual role as Priya and Chitra in the film, wrote, “My first 100 crore film. Grateful beyond words to @priyadarshan.official, @akshaykumar, @ektarkapoor and @f.a.a.r.a… along with the entire cast and crew who believed in this film and gave it everything. Bhooth Bangla is as much yours as it is ours.”

Bhooth Bangla has emerged as the sixth highest grossing Indian film of 2026, as per IMDb.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta and Rajesh Sharma, Bhooth Bangla also marks veteran actor Asrani’s final screen appearance.

The film reunites Akshay Kumar with Priyadarshan after a gap of 16 years. Their previous collaboration was Khatta Meetha (2010).