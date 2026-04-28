Sara Arjun calls Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone her ‘inspirations’ in old viral video

Actress Sara Arjun, who recently won hearts with her performances in Aditya Dhar’s spy-thriller Dhurandhar franchise, is back in the spotlight after an old video of her resurfaced online, where she candidly spoke about her admiration for Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

In the clip, filmed nearly nine years ago, a young Sara is asked about her role models. While she praises Alia and Deepika for their looks and acting, she draws a clear distinction — calling them her ‘inspirations’ and not role models.

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She candidly said that she has no desire to follow in anyone else’s footsteps, choosing instead to carve her own path.

“I want to be Sara Arjun,” she says candidly in the video, underlining a sense of self that feels rare for someone so young.

The clip has resonated widely with fans, many applauding her confidence and individuality — qualities that now seem to reflect in her growing body of work on screen.

Fans gushed over Sara Arjun’s never-before-seen clip and also praised her for her ‘confidence’ and ‘truthfulness’.

Dhurandhar and its sequel, Sara Arjun, have portrayed Yalina Jamali, the daughter of a Pakistani politician and the love interest of Ranveer Singh.

The two-part Dhurandhar film series has crossed the Rs 3,000 crore milestone at the global box office, becoming the first Indian film franchise to achieve the feat, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar is also the only Indian film series to have two films in the Rs 1,000 crore club each.

On the work front, Sara Arjun is reported to play the titular character in the biopic of Bollywood’s iconic actress Madhubala.