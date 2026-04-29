Netflix renews animated series ‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85’ for a second season

Animated series Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, from showrunner Eric Robles and Stranger Things co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer, has been renewed for season 2 by Netflix, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The announcement arrives just five days after the series debuted on April 23. “Big news nerds!!! Tales From ‘85 season 2 — coming this fall,” reads the caption on Instagram.

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Tales From ’85 is set in the Stranger Things universe between Seasons 2 and 3 and features characters fans already know.

“In the winter of 1985, snow blankets the town and the horrors of the Upside Down are finally fading. Our heroes Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max have settled back into a normal life of D&D, snowball fights, and quiet days. But beneath the ice, something terrifying has awakened. Could it be from the Upside Down? From the depths of Hawkins Lab? Or from somewhere else entirely? Our heroes must race to solve this mystery and save Hawkins in this new story set in the ‘Stranger Things’ universe,” reads the official logline of the show.

The animated prequel takes the audience on a journey back to Hawkins and to a time when the Upside Down was still a looming threat. The lead cast, Eleven, Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin, Steve, Hopper and Max, return in younger, animated form to battle humanoid monsters from a parallel dimension.

However, the original cast members did not return as voice artists.

The original sci-fi series, starring Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp and Jamie Campbell Bower, ended on January 1 this year. A documentary, One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5, was released by Netflix on January 12.

Tales from ’85 landed at No. 7 on Netflix’s weekly Top 10 English-language TV chart for April 20–26, with 13.8 million hours viewed.