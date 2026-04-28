MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 28 April 2026

Tabu, Nagarjuna’s ‘King100’ goes on floors

The film is directed by Ra Karthik and is produced under Nagarjuna's banner, Annapurna Studios

PTI Published 28.04.26, 07:00 PM
Tentatively titled \\\'King100\\\', the film marks Nagarjuna\\\'s 100th film

Tentatively titled 'King100', the film marks Nagarjuna's 100th film Instagram

Actors Tabu and Nagarjuna have started shooting for their upcoming film, tentatively titled "King100".

Tabu, who has previously worked with Nagarjuna in projects such as "Ninne Pelladata" (1996) and "Aavida Maa Aavide" (1998), shared the news with a post on her Instagram handle on Monday. It featured a picture of the clapper board with the film's title written over it. "And we begin with the #King100. #Nagarjuna @annapurnastudios," read the caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is directed by Ra Karthik and is produced under Nagarjuna's banner, Annapurna Studios.

It also marks 100th film for Nagarjuna.

Tabu's latest work is "Bhooth Bangla", where she starred alongside Akshay Kumar. The film released in theatres on April 17 and has already earned over Rs 150 crore at the global box office.

Nagarjuna's latest work is "Kuberaa", which released in 2025. The film also starred Dhanush and Jim Sarbh, among others.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Tabu Nagarjuna Akkineni
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Rosatom loads fuel at Bangladesh’s first nuclear plant, power rollout to begin soon

This first step in the reactor's start-up phase is followed by an increase to its minimum controlled power level, with power then increased gradually to supply electricity to a Bangladesh grid
Lalit Bhasin
Quote left Quote right

We are much better. We are not a hole, but whole in all respects

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT