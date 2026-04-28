Tabu, Nagarjuna’s ‘King100’ goes on floors

Actors Tabu and Nagarjuna have started shooting for their upcoming film, tentatively titled "King100".

Tabu, who has previously worked with Nagarjuna in projects such as "Ninne Pelladata" (1996) and "Aavida Maa Aavide" (1998), shared the news with a post on her Instagram handle on Monday. It featured a picture of the clapper board with the film's title written over it. "And we begin with the #King100. #Nagarjuna @annapurnastudios," read the caption.

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The film is directed by Ra Karthik and is produced under Nagarjuna's banner, Annapurna Studios.

It also marks 100th film for Nagarjuna.

Tabu's latest work is "Bhooth Bangla", where she starred alongside Akshay Kumar. The film released in theatres on April 17 and has already earned over Rs 150 crore at the global box office.

Nagarjuna's latest work is "Kuberaa", which released in 2025. The film also starred Dhanush and Jim Sarbh, among others.





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