Yash Raj Films, Posham Pa Pictures team up for 'Mupapa' starring Ayushmann Khurrana

Yash Raj Films (YRF) and Posham Pa Pictures have announced their first theatrical collaboration, Mupapa, starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on February 19, 2027.

Described by the producers as a “genre-bending” film, Mupapa is produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani. It marks Widhani's second outing as a producer following the Mohit Suri-directed romance Saiyaara, which the studio says became the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema history.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is directed by Sameer Saxena, whose directing credits include the Netflix series Kaala Paani.

Mupapa is the first project to emerge from a partnership between YRF and Posham Pa Pictures, with the companies aiming to jointly produce theatrical films for contemporary audiences.

YRF and Posham Pa Pictures signed their partnership agreement in December 2024, when the companies indicated that an initial slate of theatrical films would follow.

According to the companies, the collaboration aligns with YRF chair Aditya Chopra's efforts to expand the studio's creative business model. Widhani has been leading initiatives to strengthen the studio's production business, while YRF has also been broadening its presence beyond theatrical releases, including a recent strategic investment in vertical entertainment company Rusk Media.

Khurrana headlines Mupapa, which YRF says will “deliver an incredibly new visual experience for people in theaters" and "will keep the audience at the edge of the seats from the word go”.

Posham Pa Pictures' partners — Sameer Saxena, Biswapati Sarkar, Saurabh Khanna and Amit Golani — have collectively and individually worked on projects including Netflix's Kaala Paani and Maamla Legal Hai.