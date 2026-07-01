Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ set to cross Rs 100-crore mark in India

Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome to the Jungle is inching closer to the Rs 100-crore mark at the Indian box office after five days in theatres, trade figures show.

According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, the ensemble comedy-drama collected Rs 9.25 crore nett in India on Day 5 across 10,616 shows.

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With the latest collections, the film’s India gross stands at Rs 97.17 crore, while its India nett collection has reached Rs 81.50 crore.

In overseas markets, the film added Rs 3 crore on its fourth day, taking its international gross collection to Rs 22.95 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now climbed to Rs 120.12 crore.

The film opened with Rs 15.25 crore nett on Friday, registering an overall occupancy of 26 per cent across 10,892 shows. Collections grew to Rs 20 crore on Saturday with 33 per cent occupancy from 10,396 shows.

The momentum continued on Sunday, which emerged as the highest-grossing day of the opening weekend. The film earned Rs 24.75 crore while recording 41 per cent occupancy across 10,867 shows.

On Monday, the earnings dipped to Rs 8.50 crore nett from 10,922 shows.

Welcome to the Jungle is currently competing with Cocktail 2 and Main Vaapas Aaunga at the box office. Homi Adajania’s romantic drama has earned Rs 131.90 crore gross globally in 12 days. Meanwhile, Main Vaapas Aaunga has collected Rs 75.52 crore gross worldwide in 19 days.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle features an ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade.

The film will face fresh competition later this week with the release of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha, and Huma Qureshi’s Baby Do Die Do, on July 3.