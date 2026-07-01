Tom Hardy to return for ‘MobLand’ Season 3 after rift with makers resolved: Report

Tom Hardy will return for the expected third season of Paramount+’s crime drama MobLand, after reported behind-the-scenes differences with showrunner Jez Butterworth were resolved, according to Deadline.

The report said Hardy had been considering leaving the series after friction with writer, executive producer and showrunner Butterworth escalated during the production of Season 2 to a point where the two could no longer work together.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, efforts in recent weeks reportedly helped mend relations.

The report said a recent meeting in London between Hardy, Butterworth and executive producer David Glasser resulted in an agreement on a way forward. Executive producer Guy Ritchie was also reportedly involved in resolving the situation, paving the way for Hardy to return to the series full-time.

The show's producers ultimately decided against disrupting the dynamic between the three lead characters — Hardy, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan — which has resonated strongly with audiences.

A writers' room for Season 3 had reportedly opened ahead of the Season 2 premiere. Following the reported resolution, the upcoming season is being written around Hardy's Harry, Mirren's Maeve and Brosnan's Conrad.

Although Paramount+ has not officially renewed MobLand for a third season, the series is widely expected to receive the green light. The crime drama was renewed for a second season last year after becoming the streamer's second-biggest original series launch behind Landman.

Hardy is understood to have signed a three-year contract when the series began, making his return contractually straightforward.

Produced by 101 Studios and Paramount Television Studios, MobLand follows two rival crime families whose violent conflict threatens both their empires and their lives.

The ensemble cast also includes Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan and Emily Barber.